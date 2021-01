Conservation and dog control attending to the situation

Enforcement has been called in after a moose was spotted and chased two people in East Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The moose, seen near Silver Star Elementary school, is one of at least two reported in the area. Another one has been spotted at Mutrie Dog Park.

Residents are urged not to go near the wild animal.

The BC Conservation Officer Service and Dog Control are in the area and dealing with the situation.

