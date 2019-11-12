Monster Truck Chaos comes to Kelowna in January 2020. (Contributed)

Monster Truck Chaos gear up for Kelowna invasion

The monster truck event comes to Prospera Place for two shows in January

Ten thousand pound, car-crushing, four-wheeled menaces will soon invade the Okanagan.

The Monster Truck Chaos show is bringing some of the biggest names in the monster truck world to Kelowna for two shows at Prospera Place on Jan. 18 and 19.

Performing at the shows will be Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor.

Joining the nearly five-tonne mechanical beasts will be freestyle Motocross racing events and trick shows.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 15. Find tickets here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Veterans honoured at Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony
Next story
Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Just Posted

Rockets’ skid continues with Remembrance Day loss to Blazers

Kelowna lost their 4th straight Monday to Kamloops

Kelowna homeless to demand improvements to their living conditions

Homeless residents of Kelowna’s tent city on Leon Avenue are calling a press conference on Nov. 12

Monster Truck Chaos gear up for Kelowna invasion

The monster truck event comes to Prospera Place for two shows in January

Review: City and Colour brings patented sound to Kelowna

City and Colour are touring their latest album ‘A Pill for Loneliness’ across Canada throughout November

West Kelowna Warriors find new owner

The BC Hockey League approved the sale of the Warriors to John Murphy and Rod Hume

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

New urgent and primary care centre to open in North Okanagan

Health minister announces new centre in Vernon; Kelowna centre to open in December

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Blessings in a backpack make a difference in Okanagan

Upper Room Mission campaign on until Dec. 13

Penticton on Bamford’s list of stops in 2020

Gord Bamford and friends are scheduled to stop in Penticton in 2020

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Most Read