Morning start: Kangaroos can’t move backwards

Fun Fact: Kangaroos can not walk backward.

Kangaroos hopping motion is called Saltation. They hop off their feet and use their tail to balance. That combined with muscular legs make it easy for them to move forward effectively but those appendages stop them from going in reverse.

On this Day:

In 1999, Family Guy premiered on Fox.

National Holidays

According to National Today, January 28th is National Hot Chocolate Day, National Scotch Tape Day, National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day and National Backwards Day (tough day for Kangaroos).

In case you missed it

A dip into the Okanagan Lake raised more than $2,000 for mental health. To learn more, click here

June is a few months away but the Vernon School District is already making plans to celebrate. To learn more, click here

Team Canada is sending 215 athletes to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games. To learn more, click here

Trending

Taking Tic Tac Toe to another level

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with: musican/actor Justin Timberlake (41), TikTok star Josh Richards (20), actress Kerry Washington (45), actress Portia de Rossi (49), former MLB player Jackie Robinson (deceased).

