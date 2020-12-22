Big White Village on Dec. 16.

Big White Village on Dec. 16.

Monday’s storm brought new snow to Big White

The Dec. 21 snow storm brought 33 centimetres of fresh powder to the ski hill

Monday’s (Dec. 21) snowstorm may have been harsh, but it brought some fresh powder to Big White.

In the last 24 hours, the ski hill received 33 centimetres of snow, with 61 centimetres over the last seven days.

The hill’s alpine snow base is now at 148 centimetres.

Currently, Big White has 11 lifts and 106 runs open. Skies are overcast, but skiers and snowboarders shouldn’t have problems with visibility.

Make sure to bundle up as it’s a chilly -10 C at the resort.

The resort’s web cams can be viewed here.

READ: COSAR rescues lost snowmobile in Graystokes Provincial Park

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Power out for thousands around Vernon, Lake Country
Next story
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna retirement home

Just Posted

<em>Appearance</em>, the debut EP from Tallboyeti and Cole Smith is available on all streaming platforms. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan duo emerges from COVID lockdown with debut hip-hop EP

Will Friesen and Cole Smith put their musical education to work on this high energy EP

A Vernon business displays a sign designed to make you think about shopping local. (Big Sun Beachwear and Tanning)
Giving made easy in Vernon

AT RANDOM: So many ways to help those less fortunate, as well as our neighbours struggling amid COVID-19

Heavy snowfall event cuts power for thousands in the Vernon region from Lake Country to Spallumcheen, BC Hydro said Dec. 22, 2020. (BC Hydro Outage Map)
Power out for thousands around Vernon, Lake Country

Snowfall event knocks power in region: BC Hydro

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Monday’s storm brought new snow to Big White

The Dec. 21 snow storm brought 33 centimetres of fresh powder to the ski hill

COSAR helped locate a missing 60-year-old snowmobiler in Greystokes on Dec. 21. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
COSAR rescues lost snowmobiler in Graystokes Provincial Park

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers spotted him just before midnight on Dec. 22

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

t
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna retirement home

Four staff members and six residents have tested positive for COVID-19

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Overnight East Kelowna fire deemed suspicious

Fortunately, there were no injuries due to the fire

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read