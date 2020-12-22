Monday’s storm brought new snow to Big White

The Dec. 21 snow storm brought 33 centimetres of fresh powder to the ski hill

Monday’s (Dec. 21) snowstorm may have been harsh, but it brought some fresh powder to Big White.

In the last 24 hours, the ski hill received 33 centimetres of snow, with 61 centimetres over the last seven days.

The hill’s alpine snow base is now at 148 centimetres.

Currently, Big White has 11 lifts and 106 runs open. Skies are overcast, but skiers and snowboarders shouldn’t have problems with visibility.

Make sure to bundle up as it’s a chilly -10 C at the resort.

The resort’s web cams can be viewed here.

READ: COSAR rescues lost snowmobile in Graystokes Provincial Park

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

skiing