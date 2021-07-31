Momich Lake wildfire in Shuswap burning across an estimated 6,500 hectares

Nearby properties remain on evacuation alert as the blaze grows

The Momich Lake wildfire is burning across an estimated 6500 hectares as of July 31, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

The Momich Lake wildfire has grown by an estimated 2,300 hectares and remains out of control.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said the fire was burning across an estimated 6,500 hectares at 10:22 a.m. on Saturday (July 31). However, due to heavy smoke in the area, an accurate track of the fire’s perimeter has not been completed.

BCWS is actively monitoring the fire with the help of 40 pieces of heavy equipment. Air support is available to fight the fire, but only when skies are clear enough to fly.

A structure protection unit is working on site to protect nearby properties that remain on evacuation alert.

