Mom pleading with Kelowna community to find her son

Trianna says her son Jordan may be facing homelessness

The mother of Jordan Michael Stuparyk, 24, is desperate for her son to be found.

Trianna Russell says she isn’t sure if her son is experiencing homelessness, but noted no one has heard from him since July 8 and all phone calls go straight to voicemail.

Russell lives in Princeton and has reached out on social media for people to keep an eye out in the Kelowna area.

Anyone who knows where Jordan is or sees him in the community is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2022-43608.

