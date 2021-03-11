Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

The mother of a missing Chilliwack woman read a message to her daughter this week in hopes she will hear it.

Alina Durham choked back tears as she read the words to her daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, on Wednesday, March 10.

“I want you to know that wherever you are that I’m always with you in spirit and in my heart. I want you to stay strong and know I will never give up looking for you, never,” Durham said.

“I miss you with every fibre of my being. Whatever this is, we will get through it together.”

Durham has been ceaseless in her efforts to find her daughter who has been missing since Jan. 30.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Everybody keep going until we can bring Shaelene home,’ says mom of missing Chilliwack woman

“We have to keep this awareness going. It cannot stop, it’s imperative it does not stop,” she stressed.

She’s asking if anyone has any information about Bell’s whereabouts to contact police.

“It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant it may seem, every bit of information is vital to bringing Shaelene home to her family.”

Durham said she’s “mind-boggled” that no one has seen anything and she just wants some answers.

Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Facebook)

Shaelene Keeler Bell. (Facebook)

“I wake up every day (and) I feel like a bulldozer has run over me 30 times,” Durham said. “I’m broken without her.”

Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 when she left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street around 8:30 p.m. Her 2021 Hyundai Tucson was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

She is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds. RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED: RCMP say missing women cases in Chilliwack and elsewhere are not connected

A local Realtor has stepped up and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Bell. There is also an online fundraiser to support Bell’s boys and to help with search efforts at gofundme.com/f/missing-mother-of-2-shaelene-bell.

READ MORE: GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing Chilliwack mom

Durham thinks about Bell constantly and her wondering what happened to her daughter “never goes away.”

“I love you, Shae. You’re always, always, always in my thoughts. Always.”

READ MORE: VIDEO and PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack sends message of hope

READ MORE: GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing Chilliwack mom

READ MORE: VIDEO: Mother of missing Chilliwack woman makes public plea

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cooper caps off North Okanagan dog licensing challenge
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

Just Posted

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

(BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases go up in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan saw 66 cases of the virus Feb. 28 to March 6

Roadways in Vernon will be affected by two simultaneous sanitary projects starting March 15, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Sanitary projects to affect two Vernon roadways

Work will be underway along 32nd Avenue and 19th Street in two projects to begin March 15

Team B.C.’s Rick Sawatsky (Vernon/Kelowna, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon) scored an impressive 7-4 win over Manitoba Thursday morning, March 11, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (File photo)
B.C. hands Manitoba second-straight Brier loss

Team Laycock rolls to 7-4 win over Jason Gunnlaugson Thursday, March 11

Tiana Trinidad is seeking the rightful owner of this ring discovered at a local restaurant some time four months ago. (Contributed)
Did you lose this ring at a Vernon restaurant?

Local looking to return found ring to rightful owner

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
Young Princeton man killed in ATV tragedy

Victim was not wearing a helmet, say police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
North Okanagan RCMP adding online crime reporting tool

The tool, which launches March 17, is designed to help cut down on increasing police case loads

(Contributed)
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Emergency crews on scene, next update available 5 p.m.

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton homeless shelter to stay open with or without council support says Minister

Province will keep the shelter operational until new housing is available at Skaha, says Eby

Most Read