Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Robin Sanford is walked down the aisle by her dad Robert as fiance Simon Park waits during their wedding at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)Robin Sanford is walked down the aisle by her dad Robert as fiance Simon Park waits during their wedding at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Robin Sanford’s parents, Robert and Nadine, watch their daughter and her new husband, Simon Park, after their ceremony June 16 at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Submitted photo)Robin Sanford’s parents, Robert and Nadine, watch their daughter and her new husband, Simon Park, after their ceremony June 16 at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Submitted photo)
Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)

An Abbotsford couple who were planning to get married later this year had an impromptu hospital ceremony – organized in three hours – last week so that the bride’s dying mother could witness the milestone.

Robin Sanford’s mom, Nadine, died 16 hours later – only a month after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The ceremony between Sanford, 24, and her fiance Simon Park, 28, took place at Abbotsford Regional Hospital last Wednesday (June 16) in a private room in the intensive care unit, with everything organized by the nurses.

Park is from South Korea, and the couple met online in August 2019 on a language learning app. They met in person in December of that year, and became engaged on Valentine’s Day of this year.

They had begun initial wedding planning – such as looking for rings and Sanford’s dress – but hadn’t purchased anything yet.

The family was devastated to find out in mid-May that Nadine had breast cancer. Biopsy results came back on June 9, and they were told the cancer was treatable.

ALSO READ: With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Nadine Sanford

Nadine, who ran a daycare out of the top floor of the home she shared with her husband Robert and daughter, had her first chemotherapy treatments on June 14 and 15. But an adverse reaction resulted in her being hospitalized on the evening of June 15.

The following day, Sanford, her dad, and Park were sitting beside Nadine in her hospital bed. The doctors told them it was unlikely that Nadine would survive much longer.

“I was thinking about how much I wanted her to see us get married, so I told her what I was thinking,” Sanford said. “I pulled Simon aside to talk for a few minutes and we decided to just go for it.”

The couple – neither of whom has any siblings – then spoke with the nurses to see if a ceremony would be possible, and “they jumped all over it,” Sanford said.

The couple left to arrange their marriage licence, purchase some costume jewelry rings as temporary rings, and grab some dressy clothes. Sanford chose her prom dress – which just happens to be white.

They also picked up a clean shirt for Sanford’s dad, and a comb and hairspray that Nadine requested so she could fix her hair.

Meanwhile, the nurses found a private ICU room, which they decorated and where they added lighting. They also organized a justice of the peace, the music, and floral bouquets for Sanford and her mom.

Once they were done, they moved Nadine into the room, and the ceremony was set to begin at around 6 p.m.

Robert walked his daughter down the aisle, while Park’s dad Seongyeob – a single parent – watched on video chat.

The hallway was filled with nurses – some of whom had come in on their day off – while others in the room took photos and videos for the couple.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island bride held wedding in seniors home so dying stepdad could walk her down aisle

Sanford said her mom was very happy and she could see that her smile was genuine.

“I love that she still had her sense of humour about it. After it was all done, she told me that I’m ‘an old married woman now.’ ”

Nadine died the following day in that same room.

Sanford said it meant a lot to her and Park to have all their parents included, and they are grateful for all that the nurses did to make their day special. They eventually hope to have a vow renewal/reception when Park’s dad and other family/friends are able to travel to Canada.

Meanwhile, the couple will live in Sanford’s family home with her dad.

Sanford will continue her part-time work as a dance teacher at Xtreme Talent Dance Company and running her own sewing business as she completes her last semester at University of the Fraser Valley. Park’s goal is to go back to school in 2022 to become a plumber.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fraser HealthWeddings

Previous story
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar
Next story
Former Kamloops security guard wants job back after kicking incident caught on video

Just Posted

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri and continues to lead the Race Across American (RAAM) 2021, billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race which started in California and will finish at Annapolis, Maryland. (RAAM 2021 Facebook photo)
Vernon cyclist maintains lead in Race Across America

Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri on her way to the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

‘Too much heat can be harmful to your health’

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic is making its Lake Country stop at Beasley Park on June 28 and 29 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
Mobile vaccination clinic parks in Lake Country

No appointments necessary to use service June 28-29

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Cheetahs can’t roar

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Voix du Coeur is bringing music to seniors in retirement homes as restrictions slowly start to ease. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Trio sings opera to Okanagan seniors as pandemic restrictions ease

Voix du Coeur travel around the Okanagan to bring the joy of music to seniors for free

Teenagers make their way to Truswell Road after a party is broken up by police at the end of Mission Creek (Lorraine Besner/Contributed).
Kelowna residents concerned about ongoing alleged underage beach parties

Public urination, property damage, drinking and drug usage have become weekly concerns

Wade Cudmore, seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson, had his first court appearance in relation to first degree murder charges in the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)
Man charged in Naramata double homicide appears in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore appeared for the first time in relation to first degree murder charges

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read