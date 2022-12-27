Lumby and District Fire Department responded to a fire Boxing Day evening, Dec. 26, in rural Lumby which saw an RV and a modified bus destroyed. There were no injuries. (Morning Star - file photo)

Lumby and District Fire Department responded to a fire Boxing Day evening, Dec. 26, in rural Lumby which saw an RV and a modified bus destroyed. There were no injuries. (Morning Star - file photo)

Modified bus, RV destroyed in rural Lumby fire

Incident happened Boxing Day evening, Dec. 26, on Birch Road off Mabel Lake Road

All signs point to a wood fire being the culprit for a late-night blaze Boxing Day in rural Lumby.

Crews responded to a fire on Birch Road, off Mabel Lake Road, at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

“When we arrived we found a modified bus used for outdoor activity that had a wood heater in it,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “All fingers are pointing to wood fire causing the bus to catch fire which caused an RV next to it to catch fire.”

Both the modified bus and RV were destroyed by the blaze.

One person was living in the RV but was not home at the time of the fire. There was no insurance, and the occupant declined help from Emergency Services personnel, saying they would be going to stay with friends or family.

The fire was contained to the bus and RV. A house on the property suffered no damage.

There were no injuries.

A total of 12 firefighters, one engine, two tenders and the department’s rescue command truck were helping to combat the fire, which Clayton said was knocked down fairly quickly.

“It did take us awhile to do the overall salvage because we were kind of cramped for space,” he said.

