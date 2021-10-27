COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Modelling group says COVID-19 cases declining in British Columbia

Communities 95 per cent vaccinated have 4.3 times fewer COVID-19 cases than those with 75 per cent

An independent group of researchers analyzing the course of COVID-19 in British Columbia says cases are declining at about two per cent a day but children under 10 could now be more at risk of contracting the virus because they are unvaccinated.

The experts in epidemiology, mathematics and data analysis from three universities in B.C. and the private sector say that age group had half the case rate earlier this year relative to those who are older, but that risk may rise.

They say in a new report that the use of masks indoors and regional measures in areas with high case counts helped to stabilize the number of cases through the fall, but future risks could come from more time indoors as the weather cools and more transmissible variants evolve.

The report says the number of patients in intensive care units rose in September but has since returned to levels seen earlier in the year as B.C.’s proof-of-vaccination card helped to boost vaccination rates.

It says communities with 95 per cent of eligible people vaccinated have 4.3 times fewer COVID-19 cases than those with 75 per cent vaccination.

The group says that over the next three weeks, projections suggest cases are expected to decline in all health authorities as immunity levels build among the immunized.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 36 times more likely to die: B.C. CDC data lays out risks of COVID for the unvaccinated

RELATED: Confused about COVID-19 booster shots? Here’s what you need to know

Coronavirus

Previous story
Fires in cargo ship off B.C. coast may take days to put out: coast guard
Next story
Here’s how to enjoy a safe Halloween: Vernon RCMP

Just Posted

A flag with a skeleton cowboy in front of a flying confederate flag hangs from a Bay Avenue home on Oct. 27, 2021. Part of the Halloween decoration was reported by other Kelowna media to have included a prop of a figure hanging from a tree on public property in front of the home, sparking a public reaction. (Joshua Fischlin/Black Press Media)
RCMP investigating Kelowna Halloween display depicting hanged man, Confederate flag

Chicago Blackhawks forward Kyle Beach, right, gets the puck past Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Martindale during the first period of an NHL pre-season hockey game in Saskatoon on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Kyle Beach identified as John Doe 1 in Chicago Blackhawks sex assault investigation

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre cutouts support students through the bursary program. (VDPAC photo)
Grants give Coldstream, Vernon arts students a lift

Vernon’s Squires Four Pub closed Wednesday, Oct. 27, due to the vaccination passports required to be shown by patrons. The pub opened in 1986. It’s unclear if the closure is permanent. (Laurell Cornell photo)
Vernon establishment blames passports for closure