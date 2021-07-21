Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic returns to Armstrong Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hassen Arena. (Interior Health image)

Mobile vaccination clinic returns to Armstrong

Interior Health’s travelling immunization clinic will be at the Hassen Arena Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will return to Armstrong on Friday, July 23, to offer vaccinations for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hassen Arena.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the Armstrong area will be able to walk up, register and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in more than 40 communities along the way.

