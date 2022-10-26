Black smoke billows from a mobile home in Oyama on Oct. 26. (Scott Polie/Facebook)

Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

Emergency services called just after 3:30p.m. on Oct. 26

A mobile home fully caught fire in Oyama on the afternoon of Oct. 26.

Multiple fire departments in the area were called to the end of Sawmill Road just before 4p.m. on Wednesdsay afternoon to battle the blaze.

(Kimberly Bachmann/Submitted)

(Scott Polie/Facebook)

(Tina Thygusen/Facebook)

The cause is still unknown.

(Black Press file photo)
