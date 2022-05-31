UPDATE: West Kelowna trailer fire deemed suspicious

UPDATE: May 31, 5:10p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has said that the fire is deemed suspicious.

In a statement from Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gartrell,it was confirmed that the fire began in a trailer in the area of Talon Drive and Hawkes Boulevard. Wind played a role in spreading the fire to nearby vehicles, land, and a ‘neighbouring structure’.

“Due to the volume of materials on site and the legacy construction of the exposed structure, the fire was stubborn to extinguish,” said Gartrell, who added that chainsaws were used to cut into the trailer’s roof to battle the flames.

In total, 17 members were on scene, hailing from the Westbank, Rose Valley, and Lakeview Heights firehalls.

The case has now been turned over to the RCMP.

ORIGINAL:

A mobile home fire broke out behind the Walmart in West Kelowna on Tuesday.

Four fire engines and a safety officer were dispatched to the scene, where there were reports of thick smoke around 2:30p.m.

The severity of the spread is not yet known.

