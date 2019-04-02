Incorrect billing and misleading contracts were big woes for Canadian consumers. (File photo)

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

A semi-annual report on complaints about Canada’s phone, internet and television services shows that the two biggest headaches for consumers continue to be billing mistakes and contract terms that are either misleading or not disclosed.

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised in 9,831 complaints over a six-month period and was the top issue for almost every type of service, including internet, television and phone service.

The top irritant for wireless services was misleading and undisclosed contract terms, which was the second most common sore point for the other categories of service.

Wireless services accounted for 37.1 per cent of all issues handled by the CCTS over the six months ended Jan. 31 while 27.8 per cent of the issues related to internet service and 18.2 per cent of the issues were about TV.

The tally is published by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services, an industry-funded body that gets its mandate from the federal government’s Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

The CCTS says about 60 per cent of the complaints covered by the report were about five service providers — Bell, Rogers, Cogeco, Telus and Freedom Mobile, the wireless service from Shaw Communications.

READ MORE: CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2nd woman recounts unwanted touching by Joe Biden
Next story
New Zealand lawmakers pass initial vote for new gun controls in wake of shooting

Just Posted

W.M.D. returns with thrash metal to Kelowna stage

The Calgary metal band will return to Munnin’s Post April 19

Controversial Kelowna development plan gets a green light

Businesses oppose Capri-Landmark Urban Centre Plan’s call to extend Sutherland Avenue

Retaining wall around popular Kelowna walkway chipping away with rising water

A fix has been approved by Kelowna council.

Kelowna-Lake Country president of People’s Party of Canada resigns over ‘discrimination’

Daniel Joseph resigned over what he calls ‘racist, xenophobic and homophobic’ behaviour within the party.

Craft Culture Spring Market returns

The market will feature over 115 vendors April 6 to 7

Display to spark conversation about overdoses in Okanagan

Each of the 645 candles represent an overdose death in the community

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Promised Parkinson’s surgery sparks hope for Shuswap woman

Lobbying leads to provincial commitment to substantially reduce waitlist for Deep Brain Surgery

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Most Read