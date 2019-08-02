Misspelled sign near Big White sparks confusion

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

A misspelled road sign near Big White Ski Resort has become infamous.

The sign reads “Entering Kootney Boundry,” and was spotted along Big White Road and posted to Facebook where it gathered dozens of confused comments.

“I drive by at 40 kilometres an hour and noticed they misspelled Kootenay,” said Mike St. Clair who posted the picture to Facebook Thursday morning.

St. Clair, who works in the Big White area, said that the sign is relatively new.

“This is our tax money hard at work and somebody can’t spell? It would be like the government sending you a cheque and spelling your name wrong,” St. Clair said.

The Facebook post was stormed with multiple requests to forward the picture to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB), with hopes that the sign could get replaced quickly with the correct spelling.

Oddly enough, the sign is only a few kilometres away from a correctly spelled road sign on Highway 33.

Frances Maika with the RDKB said they were first made aware of the sign by the Big White Fire Department and have since received countless calls and messages.

“Signage on roads is not done through the RDKB, but we appreciated the calls,” Maika said.

“We’ve contacted the (provincial government) who are now taking it from here to fix the sign.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is responsible for these specific signs.

The last confirmed sighting of the sign in-question was Aug. 1, and St. Clair expects that if the ill-famed sign is not quickly fixed, it may be removed as a souvenir.

“They really blew it with this new sign,” he said.

“They’ll have to put it up again and that’s more (taxpayer) money.”

An inquiry was made to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on the status of how the error was made and the process in which the sign will be fixed.

