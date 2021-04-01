Mission Possible: Vernon challenged to support local

Two business advocacy groups have teamed up to motivate shoppers to support local with a new month-long challenge inspired by the Mission Impossible films starring Tom Cruise.

In a statement, set to self-destruct in only 10 seconds, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced its launching a fun, engaging challenge that will see shoppers learn more about local businesses and their owners while earning entries for prizes including the Ultimate Staycation valued at more than $1,000.

“Using your super spy skills to unravel a series of clues and tasks, you will scout and infiltrate local businesses,” chamber general manager Dan Proulx said.

“The end game is to learn more about Vernon’s business owners who are constantly adapting to the fast-paced environment of business in a COVID-19 world. By participating in the Mission Possible campaign, you will directly support Greater Vernon’s local economy.”

Each week between April 5-May 2, a list of tasks will be available at vernonchamber.ca/mission-possible/ and the clock will be ticking.

The list dissolves before a new set appears so be sure to complete all tasks each week to enter into the grand prize: a one-night stay for two at Sparkling Hill Resort, including a round of golf at the Rise and dinner at Marten Brew Pub.

Only one entry per person each week will be accepted, so make it count. Duplicate names, emails or receipts will be considered compromised and terminated.

The winner will be drawn May 15.

“Throughout the global pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, Vernon’s tourism businesses have seen, first hand, how locals can make a positive economic impact by enjoying what their own community has to offer,” said Tourism Vernon coordinator Torrie Silverthorn.

“Without tourists, local businesses are really depending on local residents to be tourists in their own town. Vernon has so much to offer and Mission Possible strives to truly task Vernon residents with supporting local businesses.”

For more information and for weekly tasks, go to vernonchamber.ca/mission-possible/

