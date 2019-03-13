Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Ground-Breaking ceremony marks the start of revitalizing the old Bargain Shop site

Mission Group dug their shovels in the dirt Wednesday to mark the beginning of the first tower for its 25-storey mixed-use high-rise, Brooklyn at Bernard Block.

The tower will be the first portion of a three-phase plan for the former Bargain Shop site that will include two towers. One commercial and the second residential, including 178 homes.

According to Mission Group, the project is intended to be a legacy piece to help shape downtown’s future.

“Mission Group is so proud to be apart of the revitalization of the Bernard District, right here in the downtown core of our city. Brooklyn has proven popular with homeowners who are attracted by the location, energy, and amenities of the Bernard District.” says Luke Turri, executive vice president, Mission Group.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s old Bargain Shop site takes on new life

Mayor Colin Basran was along side the Mission Group for the ground-breaking ceremony, during opening speeches he thanks them for their hard work in transforming a part of Kelowna’s downtown which the City wanted to see rejuvenated.

“On behalf of Council, I want to thank the Mission Group for their investment in our community because I think what is overlooked, is the significant capital that is required to undertake a project like this. I’m sure the Mission Group has agonized about decisions on whether to invest in our community. I’m happy we have a partner to help work on revitalizing our downtown, but also the broader goals…vibrant urban centre, eliminating sprawls, and having people live in spaces where the amenities are.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Bargain Shop site revamp plans unveiled

The old Bargain Shop site had been vacant since 2010.

Brooklyn is located at 1471 St. Paul Street and is expected to be complete by 2021.

