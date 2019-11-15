Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna partially closed on Saturday

Portions will be closed while crews finish paving accessible pathway

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding Kelowna residents that parts of Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed on Saturday due to construction activity. The park is scheduled to reopen on Sunday.

The district said that the park’s washroom facilities, playground, parking area and entrance at Durnin Road will be closed while crews finish paving a new accessible park pathway.

Access to Missions Creek Greenway and eastern portions of the park will still be accessible to the public from the Leckie Road park entrance, according to the district.

If heavy rainfall occurs on Saturday, the paving will be reschedule to Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The district has over 30 regional parks protecting over 2,100 hectares of land across the Central Okanagan.

