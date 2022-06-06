Mission Creek Greenway closed at Casorso

High water levels and flooding have caused the closure of Casorso Rd. bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan(RDCO) urges visitors to respect any barricades and closure signs posted at these locations as they will remain closed until waters recede.
RDCO reminds Greenway users that children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.
There will be an increase in pedestrian traffic crossing Casorso Rd. while the underpass is closed. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to be mindful of others to avoid collision.
Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may carried into the lake by spring runoff.
For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.