Spring melt and rain has caused flooding at the Casorso Rd. underpass of the Mission Creek Greenway (RDCO/Submitted)

Spring melt and rain has caused flooding at the Casorso Rd. underpass of the Mission Creek Greenway (RDCO/Submitted)

Mission Creek Greenway closed at Casorso

The Mission Creek Greenway is closed at the Casorso Rd. underpass due to flooding

High water levels and flooding have caused the closure of Casorso Rd. bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan(RDCO) urges visitors to respect any barricades and closure signs posted at these locations as they will remain closed until waters recede.

RDCO reminds Greenway users that children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

There will be an increase in pedestrian traffic crossing Casorso Rd. while the underpass is closed. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to be mindful of others to avoid collision.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may carried into the lake by spring runoff.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail to be captured by artists

READ MORE: Spirit of Syilx Unity Run makes its way to Penticton

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
Unpopular repaint of Sicamous caboose sparks push to restore piece of local history
Next story
Canada celebrates final days of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities

Just Posted

Construction at the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens roundabout on Apr. 28, 2021. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
West Kelowna roundabout closure continues

Spring melt and rain has caused flooding at the Casorso Rd. underpass of the Mission Creek Greenway (RDCO/Submitted)
Mission Creek Greenway closed at Casorso

Artists of all ages and mediums are invited to take part in the free Okanagan Rail Trail Plein Air event Sunday, June 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Km 0 in Coldstream and Lake Country along the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Contributed)
Okanagan Rail Trail to be captured by artists

A variety of ducks in Golden Gate Park. ( Evleen Anderson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Wildlife society opens its doors to be first of its kind in Okanagan