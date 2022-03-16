Missing woman Jessica Tinling last seen leaving the Kelowna General Hospital

Missing woman left Kelowna hospital on foot

Jessica Tinling was last seen wearing a hospital gown and is believed to be in the Kelowna area

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman last seen leaving Kelowna General Hospital on March 13.

Jessica Tinling, the 28 year old woman, left the hospital on foot at 11:30 a.m. and police believe she is still in the Kelowna area.

Tinling is a blonde, caucasian female with brown eyes. She stands 5 ft 4 inches tall and weights 130lbs.

She was last seen wearing a hospital gown and black leggings.

“Jessica may be in need of immediate medical assistance,” states Constable Tyler Hilditch, Missing Persons Coordinator at the Kelowna RCMP. “Police are very concerned with Jessica’s health and well-being. Her friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jessica Tinling is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

