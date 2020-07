Mounties confirm the 32-year-old woman last seen July 6 has been found

A missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Lumby Monday, July 6, has been found.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirmed the 119-pound, 5-foot-7 Caucasian woman has been located Tuesday, July 21.

READ MORE: Missing woman last seen in Lumby

READ MORE: Vernon Starbucks outlet temporarily closed over COVID concerns

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.