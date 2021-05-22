Missing West Kelowna man last spotted near Salmon Arm

Steven Derrickson reported missing by friends and family on May 20

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing West Kelowna man.

Steven Derrickson, 68, was reported missing by his friends and family on Thursday, May 20.

The RCMP’s investigation determined that Derrickson was last seen in the Salmon Arm area walking towards Barriere.

He is described as a First Nations man, 5’6” tall with a slim build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, brown leather jacket and jeans.

The RCMP continues to look for Steven, but as of today’s date he has not been found, according to a statement from Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Police have provided a photograph in hopes someone can assist with locating him.

Anyone with information on Derrickson should contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. You can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by using their tip line at crimestoppers.net

