Steven Derrickson was reported missing by friends and family on May 20. RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him. (RCMP)

Steven Derrickson was reported missing by friends and family on May 20. RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him. (RCMP)

Missing West Kelowna man last spotted near Salmon Arm

Steven Derrickson reported missing by friends and family on May 20

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing West Kelowna man.

Steven Derrickson, 68, was reported missing by his friends and family on Thursday, May 20.

The RCMP’s investigation determined that Derrickson was last seen in the Salmon Arm area walking towards Barriere.

He is described as a First Nations man, 5’6” tall with a slim build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, brown leather jacket and jeans.

The RCMP continues to look for Steven, but as of today’s date he has not been found, according to a statement from Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

READ MORE: RCMP emergency response team searches Oliver home following late-night crime spree

Police have provided a photograph in hopes someone can assist with locating him.

Anyone with information on Derrickson should contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. You can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by using their tip line at crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Previous story
BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after pedestrian struck in Kamloops Saturday morning

Just Posted

Steven Derrickson was reported missing by friends and family on May 20. RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him. (RCMP)
Missing West Kelowna man last spotted near Salmon Arm

Steven Derrickson reported missing by friends and family on May 20

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Two new wildfires emerge near Peachland, Salmon Arm

Both fires cropped up on Saturday, with each suspected to be caused by a person

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after pedestrian struck in Kamloops Saturday morning

Police closed the westbound lanes following 7:30 a.m. incident

Host families are needed to open their doors to international students coming to schools in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby. (SD 22 photo)
Vernon families sought to host immunized international students

‘We look for families who are warm and welcoming,’ coordinators say

Traffic patterns changed May 3, 2021, along Lake Country’s Pelmewash Parkway to increase the catchment area along a rock face. (District of Lake Country)
New Pelmewash Parkway pattern ‘no problem’ for Lake Country motorists abiding speed limits

Pelmewash Parkway pattern change response to rockfall

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo took a moment in the legislature to honour Salmon Arm “volunteer extraordinaire” Petronella Peach, who died unexpectedly on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap MLA honours Salmon Arm’s late ‘volunteer extraordinaire’

Greg Kyllo took time in the legislature to honour Petronella Peach, who died unexpectedly on Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently looking to have corrected. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects

The two affordable housing developments were originally set to open June 2020

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases

The flights occurred between May 11 to 16

Osoyoos Elementary School (Google Maps)
Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious in nature

(Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna RCMP arrests 24 people for shoplifting

Additional arrests were made for other offences such as possession of a stolen car and drug trafficking

Most Read