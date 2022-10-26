James Anolik was found dead last week after he was reported missing on Oct. 11 (RCMP)

Missing West Kelowna man found dead: Cause unknown

James Anolik was reported missing on Oct. 11

A missing West Kelowna man has been found dead.

James Anolik was reported missing on Oct. 11, though he hadn’t been seen by his family for two weeks previous. During those two weeks, there were reports of him being spotted, but never confirmed. His disappearance was deemed out of character.

Last week, a body was found, which RCMP can now confirm was that of Anolik. His family has been notified.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance posted on Facebook about Anolik’s death on Monday. A funeral was held on the morning of Oct. 26 at Anolik’s family home.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. He was 36 years old.

City of West Kelowna

