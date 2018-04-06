Missing Vernon woman sought

20-year-old may have ties to the Tappen area

Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Wilma Denise Fleming was last seen, March 29. Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Fleming remains missing.

Fleming is described as Caucasian, five-foot-three-inches tall, 119 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Fleming has ties to the Tappen area. RCMP Const. Kelly Brett says Fleming has family in that area and may also be with a man from the Tappen region, near Salmon Arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fleming is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

