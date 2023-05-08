Missing Vernon woman sought

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating 30-year-old

The public’s help is being sought if finding a missing Vernon woman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Hailey Lewis-Crowder. She is 30 years old and was last seen in Vernon on Saturday, May 6.

Lewis-Crowder five-foot-eight-inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with her is asked to call local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

