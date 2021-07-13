RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Missing Vernon woman found safe

The 22-year old was reportedly last seen on July 7

A young Vernon woman has been found safe, according to police.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said a 22-year-old woman who was last seen on July 7 has been found safe and well.

The young woman’s uncle posted on social media notifying the public she is safe at home with her mother.

“My family and I are so incredibly grateful for all your love, thoughts, prayers and support,” he wrote.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the search.

