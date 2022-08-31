Missing Vernon man sought by RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Mathew William Miles, 26, was last seen in Vernon on the evening of Monday, Aug. 29.
Miles is described as standing 5-foot-11 (182 centimetres), weighs 161 pounds (73 kilograms) and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Miles, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
