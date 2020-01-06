A helicopter was used to find two teenagers lost near Whitewater Ski Resort. Photo courtesy Nelson Search and Rescue

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

Two teenage boys have been rescued after spending the night lost near Whitewater Ski Resort.

Nelson Search and Rescue said in a statement Monday that two 16 year olds had been reported missing Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Ten members failed to find the boys, but a helicopter located them at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the Qua valley south of Whitewater.

“This area has resulted in many searches in the past as adventurers can easily become disorientated on the ridge during bad weather and inadvertently head down the wrong side of the ridge,” said the release.

“It was heard to have been said that some homework found in a backpack aided in starting a fire in the night.”

Nelson SAR said it received assistance from South Columbia and Castlegar SAR teams as well as the Whitewater Ski Patrol.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire
Next story
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

Just Posted

Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

The resort got 27 cm of snow in the past 24 hours and it’s still falling

Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

UPDATE: Man dies in Highway 1 crash, road reopens

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Morning Start: The famous “Green Eggs and Ham” originated from a bet…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Canada Revenue Agency’s tax call centres get a D on business group’s report card

Nearly half the 200 test calls couldn’t be completed

Convicted Keremeos murderer granted continuation of day parole

From 1995-2018, Robert Nicholson served a life sentence for the murder of two men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

Most Read