Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky have been reported missing. (RCMP handout)

Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP

Police said they have confirmed the well-being of a young couple

A Surrey couple that have been missing since Halloween have been located and are safe.

Newlyweds Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky were reported missing on Oct. 31. On Nov. 4, police said they have contacted the couple and confirmed they are safe.

“Surrey RCMP would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance in locating the couple,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We received numerous tips, which ultimately lead police to the couple and allowed officers to confirm their well-being.”

