Mrs. Snowman is missing from a neighbourhood Christmas display after it was stolen Sunday, Nov. 29. (Contributed)

Missing snowmen go for an evening stroll in Lake Country

Large Mrs. Snowman cutout apparently went for a walk

Perhaps there was some magic in the air Sunday night, as two Christmas characters were found out of place the next morning.

Michelle Knowler-Harty was disappointed to discover that her five-foot-tall Mrs. Snowman went missing sometime overnight Nov. 29.

“We’ve been setting these up for over 20 years. I loved them,” Knowler-Harty said.

She had purchased them from an elderly man years ago.

“He and his wife had an entire set they custom designed and had made including the Santa and reindeer. At the time I could only afford these ones and he wasn’t ready to part with the rest.

“After his wife had passed, he just couldn’t bring himself to set them up without her,” she said. “He was excited to see them going to someone else who loved Christmas too as he had no family to pass them on to.”

The following year, she went to take him some Christmas baking and his house was empty and for sale.

“He must have passed away.”

Driving home on her break Monday, Nov. 30, much to her surprise, she spotted the missing “snowmiss” down the road.

“I’m so happy to have it back,” Knowler-Harty said.

Another snowman was also in the same location, which belongs to her neighbour two doors down.

It’s unknown what brought the snowman and miss together.

A romantic rendevous?

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters scale Spion Kop for Movember fundraiser

READ MORE: Lake Country couple supporting local families in son’s memory this Christmas

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmastheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The missing snowmiss, and another, were found down the road. (Contributed)

Previous story
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway
Next story
Kelowna, Calgary energy companies design renewable gas plant near Trail

Just Posted

Mrs. Snowman is missing from a neighbourhood Christmas display after it was stolen Sunday, Nov. 29. (Contributed)
Missing snowmen go for an evening stroll in Lake Country

Large Mrs. Snowman cutout apparently went for a walk

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of Guy Jaques Roy, left, Brock Dumont, centre, and Ashley Shan Abel, right. (Contributed)
Three wanted by Vernon Mounties

Anyone with information on these three believed to be in the Vernon area are urged to contact police

Daniel Robert Mearns, 42, is wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for assault. (RCMP)
Man wanted by Vernon police for assault

Mounties turn to public for assistance in locating man

SElfioe.
Morning Start: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Three Lake Country firefighters scaled Spion Kop in support of their Movember fundraiser. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country firefighters scale Spion Kop for Movember fundraiser

The three firefighters did the arduous 2.63-kilometre climb while breathing bottled air

A bus shelter in White Rock is emblazoned with an ad from B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: ‘Am I racist?’ campaign asks British Columbians to confront their unconscious biases

Signs asking British Columbians to think about racial injustice have been put up across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Summerland municipal employee has tested positive for COVID-19. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland municipal employee tests positive for COVID-19

Employee now self-isolating and recovering at home

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks to a reporter in Vancouver on November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No evidence that B.C. ER staff played blood alcohol level game, but Indigenous racism widespread

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond releases findings of independent investigation

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna break-in suspect arrested over weekend

The incident happened on Nov. 28 at approximately 4:40 a.m.

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vehicle damaged on Nov. 27 on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna. (Photo - Brooke Woodman)
Man arrested after allegedly smashing vehicle windows and stealing in West Kelowna

A man was seen throwing rocks at vehicles on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna on Nov. 27

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read