UPDATE: Sicamous man reported missing found safe

A Sicamous man reported missing April 29 has been found safe and sound, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.
RCMP need help in locating a missing Sicamous man who was last seen in Vernon on Thursday.
The 25-year-old was seen last April 29 around 7:20 p.m.
Police are very concerned about the man’s well-being as friends and family said it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
He is described as a 5-11, 161-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
