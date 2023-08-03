Missing man’s car found abandoned at Similkameen River

Cody Collinge is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan

Cody Collinge has not been seen or heard from since July 26 in the Keremeos/Cawston area, said police. (RCMP handout)

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cody Collinge whose vehicle was found abandoned on the banks of the Similkameen River in Cawston.

Collinge was reported missing on July 31 but has not been seen or heard from since July 26 in the Keremeos/Cawston area, said police. Cody is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan but very few in Keremeos.

Description of Cody Collinge:

Caucasian male

40 years

184 cm (6 ft 0 in)

80 kg (176 lbs)

Hazel eyes

Brown hair

Greying beard

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Collinge is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

