Brandon Simpson, 27, was last seen July 24 walking along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream. (RCMP)

Brandon Simpson, 27, was last seen July 24 walking along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream. (RCMP)

Missing man last seen on Coldstream’s Okanagan Rail Trail in July

Vernon police looking for tips on missing 27-year-old man

Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen walking the Okanagan Rail Trail more than a month ago.

Brandon Lee Simpson (a.k.a. Houle) was last seen July 24 in Coldstream wearing a green hoodie, shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Simpson’s family hasn’t heard from the 5-11, Caucasian man with a slim build, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and facial hair since then.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for his well being as his family says it’s out of character to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Simpson is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Fire-evacuated Westside resident catches bear swimming in pool

READ MORE: Behind the Mask: COVID-19 vaccine cards see mixed feelings from Vernon restaurants

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests
Next story
Ivermectin has sparked 9 COVID-related calls to B.C. poison control centre since March

Just Posted

Brandon Simpson, 27, was last seen July 24 walking along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream. (RCMP)
Missing man last seen on Coldstream’s Okanagan Rail Trail in July

Nurses locking arms in front of a crowd of over 1000 anti-vaccine passport protesters on Sept. 1, 2021. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Fundraiser set up to support Kelowna healthcare workers after anti-vax protests

The B.C. Wildfire Service provided this aerial shot of the planned ignition burn in the Irish Creek area off Westside Road on Aug. 30. (BCWS photo)
No overnight growth on White Rock Lake wildfire

The District of Lake Country will go through the alternate approval process in its hopes of borrowing up to $8.85 million to pay for Phase 4 of its wastewater treatment plant upgrade. (Black Press - file photo)
Lake Country goes to alternate approval process for treatment plant upgrade