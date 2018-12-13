Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

Melvin Bailey from Red Deer, Alberta, missing and last seen in Sicamous. (RCMP photo)

Red Deer RCMP would like the public’s help locating a 71-year-old man who was last seen in Sicamous.

Police report that Melvin Bailey left the Piper Creek Lodge in Red Deer on Wednesday morning, Dec. 12, driving a 1997 white Chevrolet truck with Alberta licence plate number BVF3096.

He was last known to be in Sicamous, but is believed to be headed east, back towards Alberta.

Bailey is described as: 5-foot 8-inches tall and 220 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

“Melvin is suffering from dementia and may be unaware of his surroundings. It is important to locate Melvin and assist in getting him back home,” states a news release from the Red Deer RCMP. “If you have seen this vehicle or been in contact with Melvin Bailey or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or call your local police department.”

Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public's help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

