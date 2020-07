The 65-year-old, reported missing July 4, has been located safe and sound

The search for a missing Lake Country man has ended with good news.

The man has been located safe and sound, Kelowna RCMP confirmed Wednesday afternoon, July 8.

The 65-year-old man had been reported missing from the Lake Country area on July 4.

“Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Brendan Shykora

