Stewart’s car. (RCMP)

Stewart’s car. (RCMP)

UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found safe

RCMP have found Jocelyn Stewart

UPDATE 8:00 a.m.

Jocelyn Stewart has been located and confirmed safe.

Original

RCMP are looking for a woman who was last seen Sept. 12 after posting comments online, then packing up and leaving in her car with her cat.

Police have been using open and closed source information to look for 38-year-old Jocelyn Stewart and now are reaching out to the public for assistance.

Stewart is described as”

• Caucasian woman

• 5’6” tall

• 130 pounds

• Green eyes

• Brown hair

• Unknown clothing description

She drives a 2004 grey-coloured Volkswagen Golf with BC license plate GT212G, a grey cargo box on top, a large sticker on the rear windshield and the word “JEDI” decal on the rear hatch. Stewart is likely travelling with her cat and has shown recent interest in camping in the Revelstoke area and also has ties to Vancouver Island.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s whereabouts is asked to please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 so police may locate her and confirm her well-being.

READ MORE: Out of control Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland continues to grow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaMissing womanRevelstoke

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Peachland council pleased with developer’s plan for Princeton Avenue
Next story
Surrey tops 31 Canadian cities for people who’d take the money and run, survey says

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks newly-named captain Quinn Hughes wears fire fighting equipment as him and team executives visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday, Sept. 15. (@Canucks/X)
VIDEO: Vancouver Canucks captain visit West Kelowna Fire Department

District of Lake Country municipal offices. (Black Press file photo)
Auction of multi-million dollar Lake Country property cancelled

The top of the Bullet Chair. (Big White)
Snow falls at Big White

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Face grief head on through Walk of Memories in Kelowna