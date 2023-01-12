Missing Kelowna woman considered at ‘high-risk’

Police say 34-year-old Melanie Desbiens failed to check in with healthcare provider Dec. 19, 2022

Anyone with information which may help to locate Melanie Desbiens is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP. (Photo/RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

Police say 34-year-old Melanie Desbiens of Kelowna is high-risk and is known to travel to Alberta and Ontario.

She failed to check in with her healthcare provider on Dec. 19, 2022. Desbiens suffers from complicated health concerns and has not been taking her medications.

Her family and friends are extremely concerned for her health and well-being.

Desbiens is Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet 8-inches tall and 161 pounds. She also has small tattoos on each hand showing a heart and “RIP.”

Anyone with information which may help to locate Desbiens, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-1826.

READ MORE: ‘We catch them, they release them’: Kelowna RCMP once again looking for dangerous offender after bail

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaKelownamissing personMissing womanOntarioRCMP