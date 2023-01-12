Anyone with information which may help to locate Melanie Desbiens is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP. (Photo/RCMP)

Anyone with information which may help to locate Melanie Desbiens is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP. (Photo/RCMP)

Missing Kelowna woman considered at ‘high-risk’

Police say 34-year-old Melanie Desbiens failed to check in with healthcare provider Dec. 19, 2022

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

Police say 34-year-old Melanie Desbiens of Kelowna is high-risk and is known to travel to Alberta and Ontario.

She failed to check in with her healthcare provider on Dec. 19, 2022. Desbiens suffers from complicated health concerns and has not been taking her medications.

Her family and friends are extremely concerned for her health and well-being.

Desbiens is Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet 8-inches tall and 161 pounds. She also has small tattoos on each hand showing a heart and “RIP.”

Anyone with information which may help to locate Desbiens, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-1826.

READ MORE: ‘We catch them, they release them’: Kelowna RCMP once again looking for dangerous offender after bail

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaKelownamissing personMissing womanOntarioRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From rivers to the runway: Kelowna woman reclaiming Indigenous heritage with fashion
Next story
B.C. tribunal orders woman to repay employer for ‘time theft’ while working at home

Just Posted

Anyone with information which may help to locate Melanie Desbiens is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP. (Photo/RCMP)
Missing Kelowna woman considered at ‘high-risk’

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
UPDATE: Pepper spray incident at Kelowna mall shuts down food court, again

Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
‘We catch them, they release them’: Kelowna RCMP once again looking for dangerous offender after bail

The survey was conducted by Ipsos between Oct. 27 to Nov. 16, with 700 surveys completed. (Black Press file photo)
Quality of life nearly 100% for rural areas of Central Okanagan: Survey