Albert Henry Johns had been reported missing on June 14 after last being seen May 31

Albert Henry Johns was missing for nearly three weeks. (Kelowna RCMP)

A Kelowna man, reported missing last week, has been found and RCMP say he’s safe and sound.

Albert Henry Johns was initially reported missing on June 14, after being last seen on May 31.

