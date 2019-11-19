Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team saved a hunter from a potentially life-threatening situation in McCulloch on Monday night.

Search and rescue teams was informed that a hunter was missing and separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m.

The hunter was later found around 9 p.m. in steep, densely forested terrain loaded with deadfall.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

READ MORE: Joe Rich firefighters raise thousands of dollars for food bank

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Affordable housing waitlist increases by 109 per cent since 2012: RCDO report
Next story
Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

Just Posted

Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

$30K legacy coming to City of Kelowna from BC 55+ Games

A $60,000 surplus from the games will be split between the city and the BC Games Society

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Affordable housing waitlist increases by 109 per cent since 2012: RCDO report

Out of the waitlist, 38 per cent are seeking seniors housing

Downtown Kelowna Library sponsors Sugarplum Ball

The Sugarplumball is part of the OUT in the Valley festival in November

RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Morning Start: Could you attain your PHD while also being the lead singer of a famous rock band?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Penticton artist brings joy to others through her painting

Hedy Munawych is 96 years old and just loves painting the beauty of the world around her.

UPDATE: Two-vehicle Okanagan crash sends one to hospital

Vernon accident that happened just before 5 p.m. in middle of city

Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Man is said to have died of head injuries on Nov. 14

Kamloops woman sues Armstrong IPE for Slingshot mishap

Woman claims ride gone wrong caused injury, loss of wages and other damages

Most Read