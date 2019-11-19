Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team saved a hunter from a potentially life-threatening situation in McCulloch on Monday night.
The team is returning from an early evening call out to search for a missing hunter. We were called out at 5:30 to search for a hunter that was separated from his partner. The subject was located around 9:00PM in steep, densely forested terrain loaded with deadfall. The subject was in good health and spirits. Tonight was another example of subjects making good decisions once they realized they were in trouble.
Search and rescue teams was informed that a hunter was missing and separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m.
The hunter was later found around 9 p.m. in steep, densely forested terrain loaded with deadfall.
No injuries were reported.
