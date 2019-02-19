UPDATE: Missing snowshoer identified as 39-year-old Surrey man

Search suspend because of bad weather on Mount Seymour

The snowshoer missing on Mt. Seymour has been identified as a 39-year-old Surrey man.

The search for Remigiusz Michalowski has been delayed because of deteriorating weather on the North Shore mountains.

A spokesman for North Shore Rescue says in an email that weather conditions are expected to improve by mid-week, but low cloud and up to 10 centimetres of snow are forecast in the search area north of the mountain.

The snowshoer is believed to have been swept away by an avalanche near Runner Peak on Monday.

The victim’s friend was able to cling to a tree and call for help, and was airlifted off the peak by late afternoon.

Challenging conditions, including the threat of further slides, forced suspension of the search overnight.

Avalanche conditions are rated as moderate at higher elevations of the North Shore mountains, but Avalanche Canada says 30 to 50 centimetres of recent snow may have created a risk of snow slab avalanches.

The Canadian Press

