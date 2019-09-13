Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Falkland resident.

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019 at 1:30 a.m. while travelling en-route from Falkland to Kamloops.

Collnes was driving a brown mini-van, which was recovered by police on Sept. 12, west of Westwold. According to family, a blue mountain bike, which is powered by a small motor on the back, is also missing from the mini-van. It is unknown if Collnes is still with this bike.

Collnes is described as a Caucasian male, 72 years of age with blue eyes, brown hair, standing a 172 cm (5’7). Collnes was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson T-shirt, gray/black camouflage shorts with brown running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collnes is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

