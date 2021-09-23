Missing Chilliwack woman, 20, believed to be in Kelowna area

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch last seen in Chilliwack on Sept. 20, says RCMP

Jennifer Lynn Pietsch was last seen on Sept. 20, 2021 in the 45000-block of Menholm Road. (RCMP handout)

RCMP is requesting the public’s help in finding 20-year-old Jennifer Lynn Pietsch of Chilliwack.

She was last seen on Sept. 20, 2021 in the 45000-block of Menholm Road which is near Chilliwack General Hospital.

Investigators believe Pietsch has travelled to the Kelowna area and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Pietsch went missing earlier this year on Aug. 22 and was found on Aug. 31. She is now missing again, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

She is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and brown eyes; 157 cm (5’02) tall; weighing 49 kg (108 lbs).

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Jennifer’s wellbeing and believe she may be in need of medical attention,” Rail said.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynn Pietsch to contact police at 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

