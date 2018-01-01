Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Two missing kids were reported missing and found near Westshore Estates last night.

Vernon Search and Rescue services and North Westside Fire Rescue spent New Year’s Eve searching for the youths, reported missing shortly after 5 p.m.

“The best way to bring in the new year is when you can reunite lost subjects with the family members that are waiting at the command truck hoping for good news,” said Richard Wicks, with VSAR, on Facebook. “When we said they were found the cheering and the tears were by far the best way to wrap up the 2017 year. Great job team.”

The children were located around 8 p.m. and checked by paramedics.

