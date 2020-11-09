Missing child sniffed out by North Okanagan police dog

Jagger found missing child safe and sound

Vernon police dog Jagger helped locate a missing Spallumcheen child and Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

A missing child was found safe and sound by police canine Jagger last Monday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services located a missing child in a rural area of Spallumcheen Monday, Nov. 2.

The youth, who suffers from developmental delays, had walked away from a Grandview Flatts Road and did not return.

Family members, after they lost sight of the child, called police for assistance.

Officers and Police Dog Services responded to the area to start searching for the child.

“With temperatures falling and darkness approaching, it became paramount to locate the child quickly,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The Police Dog Service team located a track and, led by police canine ‘Jagger,’ traced it through a wooded area to a gravel pit where the child was found in good condition and returned safely to his family,” Const. Terleski said.

“The swift and effective response of our PDS team led to the successful conclusion of this event, and we are thankful for their assistance.”

