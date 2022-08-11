Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

A missing woman from Chetwynd may be in the Kelowna area.
Kelowna and Chetwynd RCMP are appealing for public assistance in locating 34-year-old Jasmine Davis.
Davis is described as standing 4’9” and weighing 159 pounds. She has dyed bleach blond hair.
Davis is said to live a high-risk lifestyle and may be travelling in a red, four-door Ford pickup with a man known only as ‘Chocolit’.
Davis was last seen July 30 and was reported missing Aug. 9.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kelowna or Chetwynd RCMP and reference Chetwynd file number 2022-1510.
