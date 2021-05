RCMP say thanks to public for assistance

A Cherryville woman reported missing has been found, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

The 37-year-old woman, who was last seen in Lavington May 24 was found safe and well.

RCMP offered their thanks to the public for assistance.

