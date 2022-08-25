Terry Lacey. Photo Facebook

Missing camper found deceased near Princeton

Terry Lacey’s truck was identified from media photos

The search for Terry Lacey, missing since June 26, 2022, has come to a sad end.

Lacey’s truck and camper were identified in the Princeton area, and his remains were discovered nearby, according to a post by Stephen Black on the Facebook page Missing: Terry Lacey, on Thursday Aug. 25.

“We are going through the incredibly painful process of identification,” said Black. “Thank you to all who have been willing to search, and for taking the time to bring awareness. We never could have done this without you help.”

He added the people who found the truck recognized it from pictures in the media.

Earlier this week Lacey’s ex-wife Sherry Lacey told The Spotlight Terry was an experienced horseman and mountaineer.

“He was also brilliant at computers.”

Text messages before he disappeared were happy ones, although he noted the fish weren’t biting.

“The positive identification process is still ongoing and its in the hands of the B.C. Coroners Service,” said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Hughes said the discovery was made a few kilometres east of Sunday Summit.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
