Missing Burnaby man grew up in Vernon

A man who grew up in Vernon has been reported missing by Burnaby RCMP.

Ryan Price, 25, was last in contact with family Dec. 20.

“This is out of character for Ryan,” media relations officer Corp. Michael Kalanj said.

Price is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has a short buzzed haircut.

The Somali man, who is from Vernon, is likely wearing the Adidas jacket seen in the photo provided and he almost always wears the Adidas hat in this same photo.

“Police and Ryan’s family are concerned for his safety and are urging anyone who may have seen Ryan or have information on his whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999,” Kalanj said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

