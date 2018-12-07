Olive Davis holds a rose and candle during the annual candlelight vigil in downtown Kelowna as part of National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women, Wednesday, Dec. 6. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

An annual candlelight vigil was held Thursday night to honour missing and murdered women.

Hosted by the Elizabeth Fry Society, the event, held at 6 p.m. at The Sails, is in remembrance of the women who were killed in the École Polytechnique massacre, which occurred in Montreal, Dec. 6, 1989. Fourteen women died in the shooting.

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is held every year on Dec. 6.

More than three quarters of Canada’s domestic homicide victims were women, according to a new report released Thursday that said belonging to some specific demographic groups elevates the risk of a violent death even more.

READ MORE: Women in vulnerable demographics most at risk of domestic homicide, study finds

The report from the Canadian Domestic Homicide Prevention Initiative, a multi-year project studying domestic homicides with a focus on vulnerable groups, tracked data from across the country and analyzed relevant deaths between 2010 and 2015.

Of the 476 people slain in a domestic homicide during that time, the report found 76 per cent of them were women or girls.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Just Posted

Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

The Arkells bring Rally Cry to Kelowna

The Arkells discuss their rise to fame

Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property

A search warrant aided police in recovering the property

Lived experience crucial for Kelowna’s Journey Home

The task force works with people who have been homeless to ensure strategy is effective

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

VIDEO: B.C. woman tackles break-and-enter suspect

Nanaimo couple struck with rock while wrestling with suspect before police arrived

Lamar leads Grammy noms, where women make a comeback

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 2019 Grammys, including Kendrick Lamar, who is the leader with eight nominations, were announced Friday.

UN committee tells Canada to do more on sterilizations of Indigenous women

The committee’s report comes as groups including the Assembly of First Nations sound the alarm about an ongoing human-rights violation in Canada.

Former MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo die in car crash

Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have been killed in a car crash in Venezuela.

Surge in job growth drives unemployment rate down to new 40-year low

The November employment surge was fuelled by the addition of 89,900 full-time positions

Carbon monoxide poisonings in B.C. prompt warning about detectors

A family of five from Barriere was airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver in serious but stable condition on Thursday

Team B.C. names Canada Winter Games hockey roster

A total of 19 players from Western Hockey League or WHL drafts heading to Red Deer

Eiffel Tower to be closed as Paris braces for more protests

Since the unrest began on Nov. 17 in reaction to a sharp increase in diesel taxes, four people have been killed

Most Read