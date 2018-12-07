Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

Olive Davis holds a rose and candle during the annual candlelight vigil in downtown Kelowna as part of National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women, Wednesday, Dec. 6. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

An annual candlelight vigil was held Thursday night to honour missing and murdered women.

Hosted by the Elizabeth Fry Society, the event, held at 6 p.m. at The Sails, is in remembrance of the women who were killed in the École Polytechnique massacre, which occurred in Montreal, Dec. 6, 1989. Fourteen women died in the shooting.

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is held every year on Dec. 6.

More than three quarters of Canada’s domestic homicide victims were women, according to a new report released Thursday that said belonging to some specific demographic groups elevates the risk of a violent death even more.

The report from the Canadian Domestic Homicide Prevention Initiative, a multi-year project studying domestic homicides with a focus on vulnerable groups, tracked data from across the country and analyzed relevant deaths between 2010 and 2015.

Of the 476 people slain in a domestic homicide during that time, the report found 76 per cent of them were women or girls.

