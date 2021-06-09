Jesse Faulkenham, 31, went missing from his Grand Prairie home on June 2 and his wife was very worried for his well being. He has been found, seven days later. (Submitted)

Jesse Faulkenham, 31, went missing from his Grand Prairie home on June 2 and his wife was very worried for his well being. He has been found, seven days later. (Submitted)

Missing Alberta man thought to be headed to Penticton found safe

Jesse Faulkenham’s wife confirmed that after seven days missing, he is now home

A Grand Prairie man who hadn’t been seen since June 2, and was thought to be travelling to Penticton, has been found safe.

Jesse Faulkenham, 31, was reported missing June 2 when his wife made a plea for people to be on the lookout for him.

“June 8th — Jesse was found exhausted but safe and well after seven days outside. Thank you all so so much for your support and shares that helped locate him,” said his wife Brooke Timewell who posted on her Facebook page.

His cousin in Penticton also posted to a Penticton Facebook group that he had been found.

READ MORE: Missing Grand Prairie man may be headed to Penticton

